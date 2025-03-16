Armani White Proves He Belongs At The Top In "Cut The Lights"

Armani White returns with his latest single, Cut The Lights, marking his first release of 2025 and the beginning of a new chapter in his career. The track crackles with intensity. A pulsating beat drives Armani’s relentless flow as he shifts between raw, gravelly delivery and machine-gun precision. The bass thunders beneath him as he declares, “You can tell ‘em that I did it for the city… Cut the motherf***ing lights.” His energy is electric, his presence undeniable.

"Cut The Lights" signals another era for Armani, one that builds on his meteoric rise. His last release of 2024, TTSO, followed the Road to CASABLANCO. EP, a project that pushed him further into the mainstream. With over 500 million streams and the runaway success of the platinum hit "BILLIE EILISH," Armani cemented his place in hip-hop’s new vanguard. Critics have recognized his impact, highlighting the artist's resilience beneath his infectious energy, writing, “Despite his big, bright smile and sweet demeanor, Armani White has been through some of life’s toughest battles.”

With "Cut The Lights," Armani White isn’t just continuing his ascent—he’s making it clear he’s here to stay. White has been co-signed by some of the biggest stars in music, including Billie Eilish-herself. The latest single is great start to the artist's 2025 run.

"Cut The Lights" - Armani White

Quotable Lyrics: