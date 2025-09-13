Lil Wayne was allegedly trying mess around with former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans and she's got all the details. However, it didn't go well, based on her retelling. She alleges that it happened pretty recently too, moments after her divorce from her second husband of seven years, David Eason, earlier this year.

According to her, Weezy caught wind of a reel she posted and decided to DM her, per Complex. In her most recent TikTok breaking it down, she says, "This seriously did happen. I’m not gonna say too much about the situation, because he didn’t have me sign an NDA, and at first, I didn’t believe it was him until he FaceTimed me."

In the days leading up to their eventual hangout, Jenelle Evans claims that she and Wayne "texted a lot" and had "great conversation." The superstar rapper eventually allegedly offered to fly her out, which she accepted.

However, not too long after meeting him in person, Lil Wayne allegedly began talking about hooking up. Even though Jenelle claims she knew it was eventually going to come up, she didn't want to go through with it. "I just said I wanted to go out to dinner and get to know each other first. He just wanted to jump into it, I guess you could say," she said.

Lil Wayne & Jenell Evans

"I didn't get butt hurt. I knew what I was going there for and I knew that eventually that conversation would come up with him. I'm just not that type of person to give into anybody." After declining, Lil Wayne allegedly flew her back home.

Despite this allegedly not going as planned for Wayne, Evans says he was "hospitable." Moreover, she said, "He’s really respectful, really nice..." Additionally, she was "glad" that they met and that it was a "cool experience." She concluded by saying, "No hard feelings between me and him and it was a crazy story."

However, according to The Shade Room, Lil Wayne allegedly saw her video about the alleged account and he's not too happy about it. "Y’all stop he’s mad at me now," she said in the comments section of her TikTok.