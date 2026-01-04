Stefon Diggs Starts In First NFL Game Since Assault Charges

Stefon Diggs is trying to balance an AFC Championship run in the NFL with charges for alleged assault against him, and both storylines recently collided. Today (Sunday, January 4), he and the New England Patriots are facing the Miami Dolphins for a chance at the number one seed. They are up 14-7 in the second quarter as of writing this article.

Many have criticized Stefon Diggs for these allegations, which he recently addressed to the media, albeit in a not-so-detailed way. "Obviously, it's a different time, a very emotional time," he remarked to the media on Friday (January 2) in the locker room, according to Complex. "I'm taken aback by some things that’s been going on. I want to be here to say, sorry I wasn't available for those couple of days. It's a different kind of time. [I'm] dealing with everything. It’s definitely an open case. So I can’t even say anything about it. [...] Regarding football, I'ma to continue to be the guy I've been, [and] try to finish the season strong... I'ma keep the same mindset."

Per CBS News, Diggs added: "We all deal with life stuff, family stuff... Being a football team is hard. You band together, you lean on your brothers, you lean on your people that you spend the most time with."

What Are The Allegations Against Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs' charges and allegations accuse him of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. They stem from an alleged incident with a former private chef over a financial dispute, which he allegedly confronted her and assaulted her over on December 2 in her bedroom at his Massachusetts home.

The wide receiver denied the allegations via his lawyer, and the New England Patriots issued a statement saying they support Diggs. They also indicated that they will cooperate with the NFL and law enforcement and wait for a court of law's examination of Stefon Diggs' allegations before taking action.