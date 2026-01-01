DJ Akademiks Thinks Stefon Diggs Should Be "Neutered" Amid Assault Allegations

Stefon Diggs is facing a lot of heat thanks to assault allegations from his former chef and paternity allegations concerning a social media influencer. During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks went deep on the former accusations, commenting on the chef's physical appearance and making assumptions about his levels of lust.

In a clip caught by Ak's affiliated DJ Akademiks TV page on Instagram, he went off on Diggs for hiring someone with a physically attractive body. His specific words on the matter were quite fiery.

"To be honest with you, you need to be neutered, n***a," the journalist remarked on his Kick stream. "You're too f***ing horny. If you're hiring a chef with a BBL, and you got five other baby mamas that look bad as hell, and you with Cardi B, how many b***hes do you want to f**k, n***a? Your d**k is going to be your downfall, gang. You're doing too much. That might be a little bit hypocritical for me to say, 'cause that's most men. Most of us men, our d**k is our downfall. We're too horny. It's like we have an insatiable appetite for more. If you're hiring a chef, why do you need a b***h with a BBL?"

Stefon Diggs' Allegations

During this stream, DJ Akademiks commented on Stefon Diggs' accuser's appearance. Some fans might see this as proof of his assessment of all men being "horny," while others are taking his side. All in all, it's been a whirlwind to witness, and we'll see how it plays out in court.

Speaking of which, the NFL wide receiver's attorney Michael DiStefano claimed that they're working out a financial offer with the accuser to settle this. A spokesperson for Diggs' team, the New England Patriots, stated that he categorically denies the allegations and that the team is supporting him while more information comes out.