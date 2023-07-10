Larry Nassar, the disgraced and convicted child molester and former sports medicine physician, has reportedly been stabbed multiple times in prison. This was during an alleged altercation with another prison inmate. The stabbing happened on Sunday afternoon at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. According to the Associated Press, Nassar received wounds to his chest and back, but the most recent report had him in stable condition.

A spokesperson for the penitentiary confirmed the assault, though he did not mention Larry Nassar’s direct involvement. (They did not mention who was involved due to privacy and security purposes.) However, they did say that the assault resulted in “life-saving measures,” with the alleged stab victim being transported to the local hospital. The U.S. Penitentiary Coleman said no other staff members or prisoners were injured. Plus, the FBI was notified, and an internal investigation is ongoing. As of now, there are no updates on whether it truly is Nassar and if he’s been released from the hospital.

What Is Larry Nassar’s Current Condition?

CHARLOTTE, MI – FEBRUARY 05: Larry Nassar sits with his attorney Matt Newburg as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018, in Charlotte, Michigan.

This isn’t the first time reports have surfaced around Nassar and getting assaulted in prison. Back in 2018, almost five years to the day, he was involved in an attack mere hours after joining the general prison population. That was back in Tucson, AZ. The original attack led to Nassar moving to the Florida penitentiary. Since then, it’s been all quiet on the Nassar news front until this last weekend. The identity of the attacker is unknown at this point.

Larry Nassar is serving multiple decades for sexually abusing hundreds of young girls via U.S. Gymnastics and MSU. Many female gymnasts, including Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, testified back in 2018 against the sports trainer. It’s unclear yet whether Nassar will transfer again. Due to the repeated incidents, the U.S. penitentiary system might consider stronger protections for Nassar. This is a developing story, so keep it dialed into HotNewHipHop for any developments surrounding Nassar’s condition.

