Adam "Pacman" Jones Claims He Was Called A Racial Slur Before Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting A Police Officer

Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested for alleged public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and assault on a police officer in Arlington, Texas over the weekend. He had been in attendance at the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. TMZ has shared video of the incident, in which the former NFL star rocks a black outfit with a cowboy hat while being escorted out of Lowes Arlington Hotel.
Shortly after his arrest, a rep. for Jones reached out to TMZ. “Like thousands of other people in Dallas last night, Pac was in town for the fight and was enjoying himself, spending time with the fans.” the rep. said. “Pacman was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble.”
Adam "Pacman" Jones Attends Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson
The following day, Jones shared more insight into the incident on social media. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video in which someone inside the hotel called him the n-word. "We must talk about this," he captioned the clip, before hinting that he'll provide more details on Tuesday.
Adam "Pacman" Jones Arrested In Texas
Jones spent 13 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010–2017. The run-in with police in Texas is far from the first legal issue he's faced. He was infamously suspended for the entirety of the 2007 season and for part of the 2008 season due to off-the-field conduct. Check out a video from Adam "Pacman" Jones' arrest in Arlington, Texas below.
