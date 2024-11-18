Adam "Pacman" Jones Claims He Was Called A Racial Slur Before Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting A Police Officer

Adam "Pacman" Jones was hit with several charges over the weekend.

Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested for alleged public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and assault on a police officer in Arlington, Texas over the weekend. He had been in attendance at the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. TMZ has shared video of the incident, in which the former NFL star rocks a black outfit with a cowboy hat while being escorted out of Lowes Arlington Hotel.

Shortly after his arrest, a rep. for Jones reached out to TMZ. “Like thousands of other people in Dallas last night, Pac was in town for the fight and was enjoying himself, spending time with the fans.” the rep. said. “Pacman was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble.”

Adam "Pacman" Jones Attends Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Tom Segura and Adam "Pac Man" Jones attend LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

The following day, Jones shared more insight into the incident on social media. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video in which someone inside the hotel called him the n-word. "We must talk about this," he captioned the clip, before hinting that he'll provide more details on Tuesday.

Adam "Pacman" Jones Arrested In Texas