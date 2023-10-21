Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Break Up, Sources Claim No Bad Blood

With the turning of the leaves, so too comes the end of the summer fling between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk. The pair have gone their separate ways according to sources close to the situation. However, those who spoke with TMZ claim that the breakup was wholly amicable and that things simply "fizzled out". It had been a while since the pair had been spotted together, with Brady in Miami this past week and Shayk in New York.

The pair was arguably the summer's hottest couple, linking up at a wedding in May and sharing cozy visits in New York and London. However, there had never been any talk of the relationship being a long-term one. Sources reported that Shayk's end goal was to get back together with the father of her child, Bradley Cooper. Meanwhile, Brady was reportedly focusing on his family and business interests more than cultivating a long-term relationship. Despite this, the pair did seem happy when they were together.

Brady's Soccer Club Hires England Legend

Elsewhere, Brady has been having an impact through his business dealings. Not only did the WNBA team he owns just win their second title, but the soccer club he has a stake in recently made a major hire. Earlier this month, Birmingham City fired their manager and hired English soccer legend Wayne Rooney. Rooney had parted ways with DC United a few days before the move was announced.

However, the team did not get the start under Rooney that he likely would have wanted. Following the two-week international break, Birmingham traveled to Middlesborough for Rooney's first game in charge. The game remained scoreless until Boro's Mogan Rodgers put the hosts ahead in the 89th minute to snap Birmingham's two-game winning streak. Furthermore, results elsewhere, such as Southampton's 2-1 win at Hull, saw Birmingham drop from 6th to 7th in the EFL Championship, moving them out of the playoff spots. Birmingham will face Hull in a midweek fixture before taking on Southampton next weekend.

