Tom Brady On Possibility Of Unretiring Again: “My Family Would Kill Me”

Tom Brady has once more shut down the idea that he might one day return to the NFL, saying his family would "kill him" if he did. The latest broaching of the topic came after YouTuber MrBeast suggested that the ratings of Brady's Let's Go podcast, on which Beast was guesting, would skyrocket if Brady returned to the league. “My parents would call, my kids would call. They’d kill me. I wouldn’t be around by tonight," Brady said.

Furthermore, it's not a statement without precedent. Brady's decision to unretire and play in the 2022 NFL season was widely been cited as one of the factors that led to his high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen. However, Brady has been adamant that his retirement following the 2022 season is final. He won't be coming back to the league to help the Pats, Jets, Raiders, or whoever else desperately needs a starting quarterback.

Tom Brady Hints At Private Life Drama

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 10: Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony as Patriots President Jonathan Kraft and Patriots owner Robert Kraft react at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

However, maybe staying from football is the best thing for Brady right now. In a recent episode of Let's Go, Brady hinted at some trouble behind the scenes in his life. “We should all have self-awareness, it’s a hard trait to have. “We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days. For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life, I already have a lot of drama," Brady said. It's unclear what drama Brady is referring to in particular.

However, one likely source may be his love life. Brady split with long-time wife Gisele Bündchen last year. Bündchen has begun to open up about the divorce in more detail in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Brady has been linked to a fling with Russian model Irina Shayk. Despite this, reports suggest that Shayk is more interested in getting hitched to her long-time ex, Bradley Cooper.

