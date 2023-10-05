Tom Brady Hints At “A Lot Of Drama” In His Life

It seems that post-retirement life isn't as peaceful as Tom Brady was hoping for. “We should all have self-awareness, it’s a hard trait to have. “We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days. For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life, I already have a lot of drama," Brady said on the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast. It's unclear what drama Brady is referring to in particular.

However, one likely source may be his love life. Brady split with long-time wife Gisele Bündchen last year. Bündchen has begun to open up about the divorce in more detail in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Brady has been linked to a fling with Russian model Irina Shayk. Despite this, reports suggest that Shayk is more interested in getting hitched to her long-time ex, Bradley Cooper.

Brady Cops To Post-NFL Weight Loss

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Tom Brady, Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

It's a very different attitude to the one he had just a few weeks ago. Brady said he'd lost 10 lbs since retiring from the NFL. Speaking on the Let's Go podcast, Brady attributed it, and his leaner and fitter figure, to finally being able to relax. “I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health. You could prioritize a lot of other things — career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid.” Previously, Brady revealed he had lost 15 lbs during his final season in the league. However, that was a mix of a bad season compounded by his unfolding divorce.

Brady stepped away after the 2022 season and has been adamant about kicking back and relaxing. Brady will become part of the NFL broadcast team at Fox in 2024. However, until then, he has been vocal about exploring all the things he wasn't able to do as an NFL quarterback. He's been seen all of the world in recent months and has made sporting investments in the Aces, Raiders, and Birmingham City FC.

