Are Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Dating Again? Retired QB Grabs Dinner With His Ex In New York

Tom Brady was spotted grabbing dinner with Irina Shayk, the Russian model he dated in the summer of 2023, at an upmarket restaurant in New York. The pair enjoyed a two-hour dinner at Brasserie Fouquet’s in Lower Manhattan. However, per sources who revealed the dinner to TMZ, there were no signs of PDA and the two left the restaurant separately.

However, it's not the first time that the pair have been spotted together since their breakup in October 2023. Shayk was seen entering the building that houses Tom Brady's New York condo in early November. However, she had recently given an interview complaining about the spotlight thrust upon her love life. More bizarre still is Shayk's decision to enter the building through the main public entrance in front of the assembled paparazzi. Furthermore, no outlet was able to ascertain exactly why she made the trip to Brady's home.

Tom Brady Posts Heartfelt Reaction To Bill Belichick Firing

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 10: Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony honoring him. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Brady posted a lengthy and emotional tribute to his former NFL coach Bill Belichick after it was announced that he would no longer be coaching the New England Patriots. "I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL. He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. He worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport," Brady's Instagram post began.

Furthermore, he talked about the personal impact Belichick's coaching had on his career. "And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization. To never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB. I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next," Brady continued.

