Tom Brady Reportedly Playing The Field Amid Irina Shayk Romance

Tom Brady may not be exclusively tied to Russian model Irina Shayk. Per sources at Page Six, Brady has been spotted wining and dining other women in Miami and New York in recent weeks. Furthermore, another claimed that “Brady is not interested in being serious with anyone right now. His priorities are his kids and his business interests. There will be more supermodels in his future." Brady is primarily based in Miami but maintains a residence in NYC.

However, this could all just be an overreaction. There was a period earlier this summer when the gossip outlets were convinced that Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were an item. Of course, it doesn't help that there's no shortage of "anonymous sources" willing to fan the flames of whatever angle these outlets are trying to push.

Read More: Brady and Shayk get cozy in NYC

Irina Shayk Eyeing Cooper Over Brady

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Meanwhile, Page Six has also dropped their fair share of headlines about Shayk herself. Per the outlet, Shayk doesn't see the former NFL pro as a long-term romantic option. According to a source, Shayk's end goal is to marry ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a six-year-old daughter. This comes after a trip the pair took together in late August. During that Italian vacation, Shayk was seen posing topless. “Years have been put into the relationship,” the source said.

Meanwhile, other sources are conflicted as to how Cooper feels about Shayk's relationship with Brady. Earlier this week, photographers briefly caught a glimpse of the model entering Brady's NYC apartment. While one source claims that Cooper is jealous, another says that the actor is happy for his ex. “[Shayk and Cooper] haven’t been together in so long. They are co-parents and that’s that. They are best friends, they are happy. Brad really likes Tom, and there is nothing but support," the source claims.

Read More: Tom Brady visits Novak Djokovic at the US Open

[via]