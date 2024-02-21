Tom Brady's Camp Calls Cap On Gisele Bundchen's Joaquim Valente Dating Timeline, Implies Infidelity On Part Of QB's Ex-Wife

Sources within Tom Brady's camp have disputed claims that his ex-wife has only been seeing her rumored new beau since June 2023. "They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate," the sources told TMZ. The move came in response to news that Bundchen, per her own team, said that she had been dating martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente since June 2023.

Valente has been close with the Bradys for around two years. Both Brady's children as well as Bundchen herself have trained with him. However, things between Bundchen and Valente appeared to get a lot less platonic after she officially split from Brady. "When they announced divorce in October 2022, Gisele fled to Costa Rica for 2 months. Joaquim flew there with her for 2 months. She takes her jiu-jitsu training seriously. LOL," one source wrote in a message to TMZ.

Read More: Tom Brady Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Bill Belichick After Coach's Firing

Who Is Tom Brady Dating?

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Of course, it's not like Brady has been single ever since his divorce. Last month, Brady was spotted grabbing dinner with Irina Shayk, the Russian model he dated in the summer of 2023, at an upmarket restaurant in New York. The pair enjoyed a two-hour dinner at Brasserie Fouquet’s in Lower Manhattan. However, per sources who revealed the dinner to TMZ, there were no signs of PDA and the two left the restaurant separately.

However, it's not the first time that the pair have been spotted together since their breakup in October 2023. Shayk was seen entering the building that houses Tom Brady's New York condo in early November. However, she had recently given an interview complaining about the spotlight thrust upon her love life. More bizarre still is Shayk's decision to enter the building through the main public entrance in front of the assembled paparazzi. Furthermore, no outlet was able to ascertain exactly why she made the trip to Brady's home.

Read More: Tom Brady On Possibility Of Unretiring Again: "My Family Would Kill Me"

[via]