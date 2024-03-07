Gisele Bundchen Gets Emotional About Tom Brady Divorce, Dodges Questions About New Boyfriend

Gisele Bundchen struggled to hold back tears as she spoke on the "transition" she was forced to make as her marriage to Tom Brady fell apart in 2022. Despite the hardships she had undergone, Bundchen told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts that she didn't regret anything and referred to their children as her "ultimate blessing". The full interview between Bundchen and Roberts aired earlier this week.

However, one thing Bundchen refused to speak on was her new rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Valente's name was never mentioned in the interview and Roberts noted that Bundchen had wanted to keep her private life private. Despite this, Bundchen did note that she was in a "new season" that she was "embracing head-on". Rumors have swirled about the exact circumstances that led to Bundchen and Valente getting together. The martial artist has been spotted leaving Bundchen's property numerous times over the last few months.

Tom Brady's Camp Calls Cap On Gisele Bundchen's Joaquim Valente Dating Timeline, Implies Infidelity On Part Of QB's Ex-Wife

The issue of Bundchen's relationship with Valente has seemingly been a sticking point for Brady in recent weeks. In February, sources within Brady's camp disputed claims that his ex-wife has only been seeing her rumored new beau since June 2023. "They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate," the sources told TMZ. The move came in response to news that Bundchen, per her own team, said that she had been dating martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente since June 2023.

Valente has been close with the Bradys for around two years. Both Brady's children as well as Bundchen herself have trained with him. However, things between Bundchen and Valente appeared to get a lot less platonic after she officially split from Brady. "When they announced divorce in October 2022, Gisele fled to Costa Rica for 2 months. Joaquim flew there with her for 2 months. She takes her jiu-jitsu training seriously. LOL," one source wrote in a message to TMZ.

