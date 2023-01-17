Antonio Brown is being hit with serious accusations of revenge porn right now. This comes after a recent Snapchat story in which he posted a picture of himself receiving oral sex from the mother of his children. In fact, Chelsie Kyriss has already issued a strong response to AB’s actions.

“I have reported his page and all pictures,” Kyriss said. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids involved as well.”

Antonio Brown visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Overall, this is just a terrible look for AB. Additionally, he had his Snapchat account suspended, and he may very well never get it back. Needless to say, reckless actions have consequences, and AB is learning that the hard way right now.

Antonio Brown Tweets Through It

Furthermore, throughout all of this, AB unleashed three tweets onto the timeline. As you can see down below, these tweets don’t speak directly to the situation. Although, they do speak to the idea that Brown thrives off of controversy, whether good or bad.

“Somewhere between psy-chot-ic and i-con-ic,” he wrote. “What more Can I SAY NOW. Don’t play wit me Play Football,” he added.

Somewhere between



psy·chot·ic and i·con·ic — AB (@AB84) January 17, 2023

What more Can I SAY NOW — AB (@AB84) January 17, 2023

Don't play wit me



Play Football — AB (@AB84) January 17, 2023

Fans don’t really know what to make of what Brown is saying here. He has always been pretty ambiguous when it comes to his tweets, and this is yet another instance of that. Hopefully, someone steps in and offers him some much-needed guidance.

NFL player Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder at FTX Arena on March 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments below.

