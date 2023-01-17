Antonio Brown Accused Of Revenge Porn After BM Addresses Snapchat Post
AB is under fire for his sexually explicit post, and the public has accused him of revenge porn against his ex.
The reactions to the Snapchat scandal sparked by Antonio Brown have poured in. Earlier today (January 17), Brown reportedly surfaced on the platform with an image reportedly showing him receiving oral sex. The sports and music star has been involved in a string of controversies, and once again, the mother of his children is speaking out.
“Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap,” Chelsie Kyriss wrote. “I am not in control of his actions.”
Read More: Antonio Brown Posts Himself Receiving Oral Sex On Snapchat
She further stated, “I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses.”
“I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. Kyriss also said, “I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model.
She clarified that she, too, has to deal with this with their family. “I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids involved as well.”
Read More: Antonio Brown Hit With Stiff Punishment Over Pornographic Snapchat Post
Brown can’t seem to keep himself away from controversy. Last month, he shared a fake nude photo of Tom Brady’s estranged wife Gisele Bündchen. Then, there was a reported warrant issued for his arrest, but that was later rescinded.
Additionally, the former footballer and Kyriss have been at odds for some time. Last October, she posted screenshots of hateful texts allegedly sent by Brown. Back in 2020, it was alleged Brown was trying to get her evicted.
Meanwhile, Brown has reportedly been suspended from Snapchat for violating its policies.
He has yet to address the fallout from his Snapchat post, but the reactions are pouring in. Check out a few below.