The reactions to the Snapchat scandal sparked by Antonio Brown have poured in. Earlier today (January 17), Brown reportedly surfaced on the platform with an image reportedly showing him receiving oral sex. The sports and music star has been involved in a string of controversies, and once again, the mother of his children is speaking out.

“Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap,” Chelsie Kyriss wrote. “I am not in control of his actions.”

Where are the people calling for Antonio Brown to have a conservatorship? Wild how he can freely be a menace along with Kanye but Britney Spears and Wendy Williams are the ones that had their rights stripped away. — Rae The Writer (@WriteAsRae) January 17, 2023

She further stated, “I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses.”

“I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. Kyriss also said, “I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model.

She clarified that she, too, has to deal with this with their family. “I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids involved as well.”

Brown can’t seem to keep himself away from controversy. Last month, he shared a fake nude photo of Tom Brady’s estranged wife Gisele Bündchen. Then, there was a reported warrant issued for his arrest, but that was later rescinded.

Additionally, the former footballer and Kyriss have been at odds for some time. Last October, she posted screenshots of hateful texts allegedly sent by Brown. Back in 2020, it was alleged Brown was trying to get her evicted.

Meanwhile, Brown has reportedly been suspended from Snapchat for violating its policies.

He has yet to address the fallout from his Snapchat post, but the reactions are pouring in. Check out a few below.

Everytime Antonio Brown is trending I immediately wonder what kind of dumb shit did he get into this time. He never disappoints. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — 𝓟𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓼 💋 (@SiriusLokiLuvr) January 17, 2023

Everyone is laughing at what Antonio Brown did, but real talk, Revenge Porn is not it, I know, I have been through it! I feel really sorry for the mother of his children! She, nor does any women deserve that shit! — DeVighn ⚯͛ △⃒⃘ (@DeVighnK) January 17, 2023

Antonio brown is a grade A weirdo who ruined his career — Wëngüïn (@TheGoatWenguin) January 17, 2023

Whewww imagine the death sentence that is having to co-parent with Antonio Brown or Kanye West for the rest of your life. Smh — Certified G (@Garrettbdp_) January 17, 2023