Antonio Brown has found himself in trouble with the law as of late. Just yesterday, we reported on how Brown is facing an arrest for domestic violence. It was certainly a distressing report, especially since Brown has showcased some erratic behavior in the past.

According to the reports, Brown had thrown a shoe at the mother of his children during a verbal altercation. Additionally, Brown allegedly tried to serve her an eviction notice. Moreover, reporter Amy Dash claims Brown allegedly threatened to shoot the woman.

Antonio Brown Standoff With Police

Last night, Dash revealed that Antonio Brown and Tampa Bay police were allegedly in a standoff situation. Police were trying to exercise their warrant on Brown, however, he locked himself in his home so that he could not be pursued. As Dash explained, police were on megaphones trying to get Brown to surrender. Furthermore, it was noted that AB has guns in his residence.

In a new report this morning, it was confirmed by Tampa Bay police that they are still trying to reason with Brown. They have been trying to get him to surrender since Thursday at 11 AM, however, AB has not budged. Police revealed that they are allowed to arrest Brown, however, they want to do this peacefully since the NFL star has guns on hand.

Brown’s erratic behavior has certainly spooked the police, and it remains to be seen whether or not this will be solved peacefully. We can only hope that the arrest takes place without anyone getting hurt. Overall, it is a very sad situation.

