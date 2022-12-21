Antonio Brown was seemingly in some trouble with the law just last month. As we had reported, an arrest warrant was issued against Brown. This stemmed from an alleged altercation with the mother of his children. According to the initial report, he had kicked her out of his house and issued an eviction notice.

Subsequently, the police tried to arrest AB. They even showed up at his home, where it was believed that he was in some sort of standoff. Reports suggested that Brown had guns in the home and the police wanted to make the arrest as peacefully as possible.

Antonio Brown looks on during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Week Seven on May 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown Is Free

According to a new report from TMZ, the arrest warrant that was placed against AB has been officially revoked. Now, Brown is going to get to walk free, and the standoff was all for nothing. Overall, this is certainly good news for the former wide receiver.

Per TMZ’s report, it was revealed that just a few days ago, the accuser had an interview with police. During this interview, she decided to change her story and rescind her allegations. Consequently, the police had no choice but to throw away the warrant.

Professional football player Antonio Brown performs with GloUpJake at the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park on June 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Although the initial allegations seemed quite serious, the police feel like this is the best course of action right now. After all, they don’t have all the evidence they need to make an arrest. Needless to say, this story is pretty well wrapped up, and Brown is certainly going to be breathing a sigh of relief.

