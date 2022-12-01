Antonio Brown is someone who typically makes headlines for the wrong reasons. While it seemed like he had turned the corner just a few years ago, he has since gone back to his old ways. From stripping off his equipment in the middle of a game to his comments on social media, AB has offended people.

Antonio Brown Faces Arrest Warrant

Now, however, Brown could very well find himself in more trouble with the law. According to a report from Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, there is now a warrant out for Brown’s arrest. Subsequently, it was revealed that this warrant is actually for alleged domestic violence.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the report, it states that the mother of Brown’s children has filed a protective order against him. Furthermore, the alleged incident reportedly took place on November 28th which was Monday. As the story goes, Brown allegedly threw a shoe at the woman’s head. Following the incident, he gave her an eviction notice.

“The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail,” the police revealed. “The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

At this juncture, Brown has not been arrested by the police. However, they do expect to make the arrest either today or in the coming days. Brown has yet to comment on the allegations.

