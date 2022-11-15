Tom Brady was a huge advocate for Antonio Brown back in 2020. In fact, Brady is why Brown was given a second chance in the NFL. Brown was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he eventually won a Super Bowl with the man in 2021.

It was a monumental moment for Brown’s career, as he was able to resurrect himself. He even scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl, which was huge. It gave Brown the one accolade he was missing, and it felt like if he kept down this path, he would have a prosperous career.

Antonio Brown #81 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Brown messed it all up by reverting to his old ways. He eventually had a falling out with Brady and even left the team in one of the worst ways possible. Since then, he has done nothing but taunt Brady. From divorce memes to pictures with Gisele Bundchen, AB has been deadset on going after his former quarterback.

Antonio Brown Leaks Texts

In fact, on Monday, Brown leaked a text from Tom Brady which was reportedly sent in May of 2021. We’re unsure why Brown would leak this text, as it makes Brady look like a caring person. No one who reads this would think less of Brady. Having said that, it feels like this was a wasted opportunity amid his social media assault against TB12.

Image via AB on Snapchat

“You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you,” Brady wrote in the text. “You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior.

“Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible. You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path.”

This remains a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

[Via]