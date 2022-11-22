Antonio Brown has been wilding out on social media as of late. The former wide receiver turned rapper turned Donda Sports mogul doesn’t care who he offends. Of course, he has mostly been going after Tom Brady, as well as his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Consequently, AB has been criticized by loads of people for his behavior. It is certainly unbecoming, and no one finds it particularly funny. Additionally, it is costing Brown any goodwill he may have built for himself in the NFL. At this point, it seems like Brown won’t be back in the NFL, ever again.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown attends the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Barclays Center on January 03, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Brooklyn Nets 118-104. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown Posts Fake Nude

According to Outkick and various Twitter users, Brown made perhaps his most disgusting move in this whole feud. While taking to his Snapchat account, Brown posted a fake nude photograph of Bündchen. Although it was a fake photo, many were disgusted that AB would even attempt to do something like that.

Eventually, the nude photograph was taken down off AB’s Snapchat. If you were to go on Twitter right now, you would be able to find the picture yourself with a quick search. However, in the spirit of morals, we will not be posting the image in this article.

As you can see in the Instagram post above, this is not the first time that Brown has made weird passes at Bündchen. It really feels like he is trying to embarrass the former couple, although it doesn’t seem to be working. In fact, Brown is only alienating people further.

Hopefully, someone takes AB’s passwords soon, before he does something he will truly regret. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sports world.

