After receiving a wave of backlash over his Snapchat, Antonio Brown denies culpability. The controversial former NFL star-turned-rapper has been the talk of pop culture this week. His Snapchat featured sexually explicit images, causing a firestorm of reactions.

It’s also reported that the woman featured along with Brown was the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss. The former couple has been at odds for years amid viral controversies but seemingly reconcile.





psy·chot·ic and i·con·ic — AB (@AB84) January 17, 2023

As the scandal continues to build, about an hour ago, Brown attempted to quell the chaos by tweeting he was hacked.

“My snap chat page has been Hacked Working with @snapchatsupport to get this fix asap,” he claimed. This is a much different response than he had yesterday (January 17).

“Somewhere between psy·chot·ic and i·con·ic,” he wrote at the time. “What more Can I SAY NOW. Don’t play wit me Play Football.”

Following the Snapchat going viral, Kyriss shared a statement about the incident. She claimed she’s attempted to have Brown cease sharing information about their past relationship, but he refuses.

“I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost.” Kyriss also said, “I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model.”

“I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids involved as well,” she further stated.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Antonio Brown visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Additionally, Snapchat reportedly banned Brown’s account for violating its policies. He was also widely accused of engaging in revenge porn by social media users who criticized his post. Despite it all, Brown seemingly remains unbothered.