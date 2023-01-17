Antonio Brown is one of the most controversial figures in the entire NFL. Of course, he did not play a single snap this past season as teams do not want to deal with his antics. Overall, it is pretty clear that his playing days are effectively over.

Throughout these past few months, AB has been doing outlandish things on social media. Mostly, he spends his time on Snapchat where he can be found sharing sexually explicit images. For instance, he has posted fake nudes of Gisele Bundchen. Furthermore, he has also posted videos of himself having sex.

Professional football player Antonio Brown performs with GloUpJake at the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park on June 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Antonio Brown Goes Too Far

Recently, however, Brown went a bit bolder with his pornographic content. This morning, AB is trending, and it is because his private parts were front and center on Snapchat. We cannot post the photo here, although you can easily find it by searching for his name on Twitter.

Interestingly, the image also shows a woman performing oral sex on him. It is has been revealed that the woman in question is Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children. In fact, she has released a statement on the matter. “I have reported his page and all pictures,” Chelsie said, according to TMZ. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.”

Antonio Brown attends his album release dinner at Panda on April 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

In the tweets down below, you can find some reactions to what AB posted. Overall, fans find this to be a lot more humorous than concerning. That being said, this is still a horrible look for the wide receiver. At the end of the day, it is never acceptable to post photos like this without the consent of the other party.

Antonio Brown when his publicist asks why he posted to that his Snapchat story pic.twitter.com/04tCpUIW41 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 17, 2023

Everyone seeing Antonio Brown’s snapchat pic.twitter.com/doqYrtKu37 — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) January 17, 2023

Antonio Brown’s publicist after his recent Snapchat post pic.twitter.com/ab7ip853Rl — Jake (@_jakeafc) January 17, 2023

*Antonio Brown posts to his Snapchat*



His publicist:



pic.twitter.com/2kuQTlzOmd — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) January 17, 2023

Everyone after seeing Antonio Brown Snapchat story: pic.twitter.com/EMdc5wPphW — FunnyViral (@FunnyVirals_) January 17, 2023

Brown is someone who marches to the beat of his own drum, and that will not be changing anytime soon. However, he is affecting other people with his actions, and at some point, someone needs to step in and take his phone away.

Let us know what you think of this latest controversy, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]