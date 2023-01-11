Antonio Brown was accused of domestic violence back in November. Subsequently, there were reports that Brown was in a standoff with the police. The police had a warrant for his arrest, however, they wanted to do it peacefully as it was believed that AB had guns inside his home.

Since then, the accusations against Brown were dropped. According to TMZ, the accusations were actually made by the mother of his children. It all started on November 27th when she entered his home to be with her kids. Brown got mad at her and immediately kicked everyone out, which led to her calling 911.

Antonio Brown looks on during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Week Seven on May 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown Call Leaked

Now, TMZ has the leaked audio from the 911 call, and there were some wild accusations made. For starters, the woman can be heard yelling at Brown throughout the video. At one point, she says “This is not legal!” She also told Brown to “go inside” and “hide out.”

The most shocking accusation here is that Brown was allegedly sending his son explicit videos. As you will hear, the woman does not specify the content of the videos, although she is clearly upset about it. While the call is quite distressing, it is important to note that the allegations were eventually taken back.

Just days before Christmas, the cops had announced that they were no longer pursuing this case. Overall, it is a bizarre yet unfortunate situation that hopefully sees some sort of peaceful resolution. As for Brown himself, he has not commented on the matter, and it is unlikely that he will.

