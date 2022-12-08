Antonio Brown has been on a very strange trajectory as of late. If you have been keeping up with the former NFL star, you would know that he is wanted by Tampa Bay police. This stems from an alleged domestic violence incident. However, he has yet to be arrested, even despite a standoff with police.

Additionally, Brown has been acting erratically on social media. This is especially true of his Snapchat where he has posted sex tapes, as well as fake nudes of Gisele Bündchen. Brown is seemingly obsessed with his former teammates’ ex-wife, and some fans believe it is extremely creepy.

Antonio Brown visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown Strikes Again

Subsequently, Brown has yet to put a stop to his antics. For instance, he was recently trending on Twitter thanks to a recent photo he posted on his Snapchat. Once again, this post had everything to do with Gisele. Although this time, it felt like Brown was trying to be as blatant as possible.

In the tweet down below, you can see Brown posing for a photo with a woman who looks an awful lot like Bündchen. Of course, it is not her, however, Brown knows exactly what he is doing here. Interestingly, some other fans thought this was TikTok star Megan Eugenio. According to TMZ, however, she has since denied any involvement in the image.

That’s insane if it’s who I think it is 😭 pic.twitter.com/okuCgUFqAr — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) December 7, 2022

No matter what, this is an incredibly bad look for Brown, who just looks petty at this point. His antics towards a former teammate are simply unacceptable, and with his current case, many are worried about AB’s presence of mind. Overall, it is just an unfortunate situation for everyone.

