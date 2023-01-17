Antonio Brown is currently in some hot water following a post he made on Snapchat. As many of his fans already know, AB has a reputation for posting pornography on his story. For the most part, it seems like many of these photos and videos are of himself. However, usually, the woman is the focal point.

Overall, fans have found these posts to be offputting. This is especially true on Monday as Brown posted a photo of himself receiving oral sex from Chelsie Kyriss. Kyriss is the mother of his children, and she never gave Brown consent to post the image.

Antonio Brown attends Floyd Mayweather’s exclusive red carpet birthday bash at Gabriel South Beach on February 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for CGI Merchant Group)

“I have reported his page and all pictures,” Kyriss said, per TMZ. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids involved as well.”

Antonio Brown Punished

According to TMZ, Snapchat has since taken action against the former NFL superstar. Now, Brown has been suspended from the platform, and his account as a whole is being investigated. This is consistent with the platform’s terms of use which aims to “prohibit sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind.”

NFL player Antonio Brown attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As a whole, this is just a terrible look for Brown who was recently accused of sending sexually explicit videos to his kids. Someone needs to step in soon, as Brown’s behavior simply isn’t funny.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

