1090 Jake's New Papers Claim King Yella Named Offset & Lil Durk As Gang Members

1090 Jake is back with some more vigilante work in the hip-hop space, accusing King Yella of snitching. What's more is that he actually has alleged receipts this time, as he published a transcript of an interrogation that Las Vegas police conducted with Yella. In it, he allegedly names Offset, Lil Durk, 600 Breezy, and Smurk's affiliate Snap Dogg as gang members, of which you can see each individual claim in the post below. Overall, these are pretty hefty accusations and not a good look at all for Yella considering the alleged paperwork– if you care about this kind of thing, of course. Some couldn't care less, but you can't deny that this watchdog mentality found an audience online.

Furthermore, this is pretty curious because Lil Durk and 1090 Jake actually have a relatively solid relationship, or at least they appear to be. For example, this is mostly based on the former's new compilation project with his OTF collective, Nightmare In The Trenches. "Deeski beat his body, he the man / Even though the witness took the stand (Yeah) / 1090 Jake on the 'Gram / Blastin' snitchin', show it to the fam' (Yeah)," Durkio raps on "Eyes Red." As such, maybe Jake wanted to particularly call King Yella out in order to stand up for him, although that's probably a stretch considering the other names involved here.

Read More: 1090 Jake Allegedly Has $100K On His Head, Claims Ralo Didn't Snitch

1090 Jake Releases New Paperwork On King Yella: Read

However, another angle to consider with this story is that King Yella and 600 Breezy have beef, which the latter has no interest in resolving. "Aye Yella, I’ma tell you one more time and it’s the last time I’ma tell you,” he expressed on social media. “Stop messin’ with me, gang, and stop mentioning, bro. Why the f**k? What is me sitting down with your big, goofy a** gonna do for the city of Chicago? Be for real, bro. Me and your block not even into it. Y’all steady wanna push this fake-a**, tiddy-biddy beefin’. That’s not what the f**k is goin’ on in the streets. We beefin’ off sets, we beefin’ off blocks. You hung with the n***as that we was beefin’ with and you wanna put yourself in it with like, stop doin’ that, gang."

Meanwhile, Yella also has beef with Durk and some issues with Offset, so there are a lot of moving parts here. In fact, it's kind of wild how so many different storylines converged here. What do you think will happen next? Let us know in the comments and check back in with HNHH for more on 1090 Jake, Offset, Lil Durk, 600 Breezy, and King Yella.

Read More: King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her