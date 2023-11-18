Lil Durk Gives 1090 Jake A Shout-Out On New Track “Eyes Red”

Earlier this week, Lil Durk and his OTF group dropped off their new LP, Nightmare In The Trenches. The release came only a few months after Durk's eighth studio album Almost Healed, also arriving amid his previously-announced feature run. So far, fans are impressed with the 11-track offering, and quickly turned their attention to one song in particular, "Eyes Red."

Listeners noticed that they name-drop internet personality 1090 Jake on one of the verses. "Deeski beat his body, he the man / Even though the witness took the stand (Yeah) / 1090 Jake on the 'Gram /

Blastin' snitchin', show it to the fam' (Yeah)," the lyrics read. 1090 Jake is known for finding people's paperwork and exposing them online, usually for snitching.

Lil Durk & OTF - "Eyes Red"

While clearly Durk doesn't have a problem with the controversial figure, a lot of people do. He sat down with VladTV at the end of last month, revealing that putting people on blast comes with quite a few downsides. According to him, he even allegedly has a $100K bounty on his head. "I don't think the city would matter. I think it's just wherever, f*ckin' $100k is $100k," he added. "It's just rumors that just floated in my direction but it's like, you know, that's what comes with the YouTube world. You make more enemies than you know of."

1090 Jake doesn't only expose people for snitching, however. He also occasionally comes forward in defense of those accused of snitching, providing paperwork that proves otherwise. He came to Ralo's defense during the interview, for example, arguing that people misinterpreted his paperwork, resulting in false snitching allegations. 1090 Jake alleged that Ralo actually tried to pay people to take charges so that he could cooperate with authorities to shorten his sentence. What do you think of Lil Durk and OTF name-dropping 1090 Jake on their new track? Are you a fan of their new album, Nightmare In The Trenches? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

