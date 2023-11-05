Glokknine Stabbed In Prison Over Snitching Rumors, 1090 Jake Alleges

During a recent interview with VladTV, 1090 Jake spoke on Glokknine. The rapper is currently serving seven years behind bars for gun charges, identity theft, and more. According to the internet personality, he hasn't been faring so well in prison. 1090 Jake alleges that Glokknine was stabbed by another inmate recently, which he says he learned from the Orlando native's girlfriend.

He went on to explain why he believes the rapper was stabbed, claiming that Ola Runt was behind it. He had Tweeted something with rat emojis, suggesting that Glokknine snitched on somebody. "Damn Glokk9 you went out bad [rat emojis]," the Tweet reads. The rumor got out of hand, leading to some tension among the inmates. 1090 Jake looked into his paperwork, noting that his plea deal included a section stating that if the rapper cooperated with authorities, he could be shown more leniency.

Read More: 1090 Jake Allegedly Has $100K On His Head, Claims Ralo Didn’t Snitch

1090 Jake Speaks On Glokknine's Alleged Prison Stabbing

Though Glokknine did sign the agreement, 1090 Jake says that prosecutors admitted he didn't cooperate at any point. He adds that they later came out with an amended plea agreement with that section removed. "She believes that this is where the allegations came from," he says of Glokknine's girlfriend. "Apparently he got moved on inside of the federal prison because someone sent in that first plea without sending in the amended [plea]."

These aren't the only false snitching allegations 1090 Jake has spoken on as of late, however. During the interview, he also shut down rumors that Ralo snitched. According to him, Ralo allegedly tried to pay others to take the fall for fake crimes. This was in an attempt to reduce his own sentence, however, it didn't work out. What do you think of 1090 Jake's claim that Glokknine was allegedly stabbed in prison because Ola Runt called him a snitch? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 1090 Jake Says Tory Lanez’s Celebrity Status Won’t Help Him In Prison

[Via]