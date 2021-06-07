King Yella
- MusicKing Yella Roasted Online After Posting Nude Valentine's Day MessageKing Yella did not get a positive reaction.By Alexander Cole
- Music600Breezy Reveals How Dropping "Don't Get Smoked" Changed His LifeBreezy had to move different after the diss track dropped.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music1090 Jake's New Papers Claim King Yella Named Offset & Lil Durk As Gang MembersThe alleged interrogation transcript with local law enforcement authorities in Las Vegas also involves 600 Breezy and Snap Dogg.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKing Combs Seems To Address GDK Backlash In New FreestyleThe rapper and Bad Boy heir got into it with Chicago drill rapper King Yella after he claimed to be affiliated with a gang.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKing Combs Denies Gang Affiliations After Backlash For Saying "GDK" On VideoHe's setting the record straight.By Tallie Spencer
- Music600Breezy Roasts King Yella, Has No Interest In Squashing Beef"I’m not sittin’ down with you, you big a*s f*ckin’ thunky," 600Breezy told King Yella.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKing Yella Shows Bullet Holes Left In His Car After Shooting AttemptKing Yella shared a video on IG of the aftermath after his car was recently shot up.By Cole Blake
- MusicKing Yella Sides With NBA YoungBoy In O-Block Beef, Calls Out Lil Durk & Chief KeefKing Yella reacts to NBA YoungBoy's diss against O-Block, taking the rapper's side and calling out Lil Durk and Chief Keef.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKing Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With HerKing Yella was recently released from prison after serving three years for attempted burglary.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Told To "Stop Dissing" By King Yella, Calboy Calls Out DThang "Sacrifice Jokes"After Calboy shared his message, Yella hopped in the comments & told him, "Shut yo goofy a$$ up."By Erika Marie