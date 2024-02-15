King Yella Roasted Online After Posting Nude Valentine's Day Message

King Yella is someone who has found himself involved in some complicated stories. Overall, street politics and cases can be hard to decipher. Sometimes, this comes with snitching allegations and a whole bunch of he-said, she-said narratives. Yella has found himself at the center of such narratives before but he has always continued being himself. Even if that subsequently leads to feuds with other artists, he just does his thing. That said, it has ultimately opened him up to scrutiny from the fans.

Well, King Yella found himself at the center of yet another attack from fans due to his NSFW Valentine's Day post. Of course, Valentine's Day is a time to be romantic and to show love to the ones who mean the most to you. Overall, it is one of those Holidays that can be difficult for some, and truly amazing for others. Well, it appears as though Yella wanted to go all out for his boo. This involved getting naked and putting a huge heart balloon in front of his privates. He also included a teddy bear and some flowers.

King Yella Hit With Jokes

While his girl may have appreciated this, it appears as though fans on social media did not. "He always embarrassing Chicago folks," one person wrote. "Who recorded this gang," asked another commenter. Many of the comments on the No Jumper post followed a similar line of thinking. One has to wonder, why not just keep this sort of video private? After all, it is something meant for one person as opposed to the entire internet. No one can make sense of it, but we're sure King Yella could explain if he really wanted to.

