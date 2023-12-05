King Yella Blasts Diddy's Son King Combs For Alleged GDK Affiliation

In a recent Instagram post, Chicago rapper King Yella called out King Combs, the son of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, for his purported association with gang, GDK (Gangster Disciples Killer). The video, which has since gone viral, features King Yella expressing his surprise and concern about King Combs' alleged involvement with the gang. The video opens with King Yella addressing the situation head-on, stating, "So I look on the internet and I see Puff Daddy's son come out saying GDK." The rapper then dives into the apparent contradictions of King Combs aligning himself with GDK, especially given the serious legal allegations surrounding his iconic father, Diddy.

"It's not a good time when your dad has all these allegations..." he continued. "Why would you even try to involve yourself in anything GDK?" questioned King Yella, highlighting his motives for his involvement. King Yella then dropped a bombshell, revealing that he had received a call from King Combs seeking advice on whether he should pursue drill music. In the video, King Yella expressed his disbelief, stating, "Bro, why would you want to do drill music? You don't come from the streets or come from none of that. You were born famous, not from the streets. Come from a rich daddy that's fighting a bunch of sexual allegations and crazy stuff. And you want to come talking about GDK. Don't let them GDs get witchu you, dude. Goofy."

King Yella Calls Out King Combs

The video quickly became a focal point on social media, generating widespread attention and discussion. Many supported King Yella's critique, questioning the authenticity of King Combs' connection to street culture. "Screaming GDK from yo pops $12 million dollar mansion is a form of insanity I thought I’d never witness," one person wrote. "I’ll never understand why privileged kids try to act hood," another said. "He better shut up before Diddy catch another body," another said. Referring to the fact that Diddy allegedly blew up Kid Cudi's car for being interested in Cassie.

As the story continues to unfold, the alleged GDK affiliation of King Combs remains a hot topic of discussion. King Yella and others are clearly not having it. Whether he was joking or not. Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

