King Yella Shows Bullet Holes Left In His Car After Shooting Attempt

King Yella says that “Mexicans in San Bernadino” tried to shoot him while he was driving through the city with his children in the car. Yella shared a video of the aftermath on social media, Monday. In a video posted to his account, Yella films numerous bullet holes left in his vehicle.

“Motherfucka done shot my window out, done tried to kill us in Cali,” Yella said in the clip. “These n****s some bitches. Motherfucking Mexicans in San Bernadino. Them n****s shot at me and my kids.” He added: “Y’all n****s some hoes. N****s shooting at kids and shit. You bitches is weird as fuck. Stupid-ass Mexicans.” It appears that everyone made it out okay. Check out the full video below.

Read More: King Yella Responds To Lil Durk Diss: “U A B*TCH”

King Yella Shares Shooting Aftermath

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

In response to the post, many users commented on the levity Yella brought to the situation. “This n***a laughing and his kids was in the car wtf n***a put the phone down and slide,” one user commented. Others questioned what he was doing in the area in the first place. “What he doing in San Bernardino. Literally one of the most poorest cities in all of America,” one user said. Another fan further argued: “Calling out Mexicans thinking you’re invincible after you & your kids just survived from getting murdered is probably the most bizarre flex I’ve seen in a minute on social media. Why do these rappers go to California & to the hood w/o security? This man is lucky to be alive right now and his kids.”

It’s not the first time Yella has been the victim of a shooting. Back in 2016, he revealed that he had been shot at while filming a music video in Chicago on the 6500 block of South Wentworth Avenue. The latest shooting comes after the release of Yella’s single, “Black Trucks,” last month. Despite the recent release, he hasn’t put out a full-length project since 2021’s Duck Ain’t Dead.

Read More: King Yella Sides With NBA YoungBoy In O-Block Beef, Calls Out Lil Durk & Chief Keef

[Via]