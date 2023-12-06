King Yella Responds Again To King Combs Saying He's Not Gang Affiliated: "We Can Switch Spots If You Want To"

In a recent social media moment, Chicago rapper King Yella called out King Combs, the son of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, for allegedly being associated with the Gangster Disciples Killer (GDK) gang. Yella took to IG just yesterday to call Combs' bluff when he was spotted in a viral video of him saying "GDK." "Why would you even try to involve yourself in anything GDK?" King Yella questioned. "Bro, why would you want to do drill music? You don't come from the streets or come from none of that. You were born famous, not from the streets." After King Combs was spotted in the video, several people had something to say. The situation took an interesting turn when King Combs responded on Instagram, denying any connection to gangs.

However, King Combs put a quick end to the rumors on IG after he saw the backlash he was getting. "I ain't affiliated w no gangs and I'm not a gang member!" he said. After Yella saw his response, he had a reply of his own. "Thank you @kingcombs for tellin us u was just cappin," he wrote in an IG post. "You still wrong, you live a good life stick to it. Cause this gangbanging ish ish not where it's at. We can switch spots if u want to."

King Yella Makes More Points

In King Yella's new video, he also claimed he had the power to make people apologize for renouncing gang ties. "Aye Puffy's son, I'm proud of you, man." However, then King Yella asserted his influence in making people apologize for fake gang affiliations, stating, "I make n*ggas apologize and say they don't gang bang." He then went into a point of highlighting the contrast between those born into privilege who choose a life of crime and those emerging from poverty striving for success. King Yella challenged King Combs to think about his choices, emphasizing that pursuing a "bad life" contradicts the opportunities that come with privilege.

"On a real note, you was born with a silver spoon," King Yella continued. "We could switch spots. If you wanna be a gang banger, let me be a millionaire, billionaire son. I'll take that. That's whats wrong with the world now. N*ggas were born with money and wanna live the bad life. Growing up in poverty and coming from the struggle, we want the good life. I don't wanna gang bang, I don't wanna live like this. I don't wanna look over my shoulder, I want the bag so I can provide for my children. King Combs, don't let that s**t happen no more. You gotta do better. It's not a good look." What are your thoughts?

