King Combs Seems To Address GDK Backlash In New Freestyle

King Combs is catching some significant heat online for trying to be a little too like his rap counterparts, it seems. Moreover, he mentioned alleged GDK affiliations in a recent video, to which Chicago drill rapper King Yella responded quite skeptically given his background. "So I look on the internet and I see Puff Daddy's son come out saying GDK," he expressed. "It's not a good time when your dad has all these allegations... Why would you even try to involve yourself in anything GDK? Bro, why would you want to do drill music? You don't come from the streets or come from none of that.

"You were born famous, not from the streets," Yella continued. "Come from a rich daddy that's fighting a bunch of sexual allegations and cr*zy stuff. And you want to come talking about GDK. Don't let them GDs get with you, dude. Goofy." "I ain't affiliated w no gangs and I'm not a gang member!" King Combs responded to the whole ordeal on social media. Now, with his latest freestyle uploaded online, he let out a few bars that many believe address this King Yella situation. "Better have bread if you beefing with me, it's a whole 'other league, I ain't worried about opps," the rapper expressed on the song.

King Combs' New Freestyle: Watch

After King Combs' initial denial, this is what Yella had to elaborate on. "Thank you @kingcombs for tellin us u was just cappin," he wrote on Instagram. "You still wrong, you live a good life stick to it. Cause this gangbanging ish ish not where it's at. We can switch spots if u want to." "Aye Puffy's son, I'm proud of you, man," the MC said in an Instagram video. "I make n***as apologize and say they don't gang bang. On a real note, you was born with a silver spoon. We could switch spots.

"If you wanna be a gang banger, let me be a millionaire, billionaire son," he concluded. "I'll take that. That's whats wrong with the world now. N***as were born with money and wanna live the bad life. Growing up in poverty and coming from the struggle, we want the good life. I don't wanna gang bang, I don't wanna live like this. I don't wanna look over my shoulder, I want the bag so I can provide for my children. King Combs, don't let that s**t happen no more. You gotta do better. It's not a good look." For more news and the latest updates on King Combs and King Yella, stick around on HNHH.

