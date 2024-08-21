King Yella Admits To Cocaine Addiction In Unhinged Instagram Rant: Watch

The rapper is loud and proud.

King Yella is one of the blunt rappers on the planet. There isn't a topic he's afraid to discuss. He's been open about his GD affiliations and the attempt he made on his life in 2023. That said, fans were still taken aback by King Yella's honesty on August 20. The rapper decided to get on Instagram Live and freely talk about the fact that he has a cocaine addiction. Not only that, but King Yella claims that he's perfectly content with his addiction, and claims to be on cocaine at the time of the video's recording.

Oftentimes there's wiggle room with regards to a rapper's intent. We don't want to imply or mislead the reader into thinking they are saying something they really aren't. King Yella requires no such handling. He came right out and advocated for cocaine use during his IG Live. "Ain't nothing wrong with cocaine," the rapper stated. "I love cocaine, that sh*t having me blitzed." The rapper proceeded to get closer to the camera as he talked. He eventually gets so close than the viewer can see up his nostrils. This isn't an accident. "I'm on coke right now," King Yella asserted. "I'm coke, I'm a f*cking cokehead. So what?"

King Yella Asked IG Followers To Help Him Score Coke

Like we said, direct. King Yella pivoted from pontificating on cocaine use to asking commenters who has more for him. "Who got the cocaine," he asked while scanning the comment section. "Yeah, I'm for real. I want some cocaine, n**ga. Y'all know y'all got good cocaine in Miami!" The rapper punctuated his final statement with a snorting sound meant to emulate the sound of, well, snorting coke. The rant goes off the rails from there, with King Yella detailing what he'd like to do while on the white substance. He also voiced a desire to try a "pink" variation that is allegedly in Miami.