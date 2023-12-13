600Breezy Calls Out King Yella After 1090 Jake Reveals Paperwork That Details His Police Conversations

In the latest chapter of hip-hop's relentless saga, 1090 Jake has once again pulled out the receipts. This time with a bombshell release of paperwork featuring King Yella discussing various rappers in conversations with law enforcement. Known for exposing the unfiltered truths within the rap world, 1090 Jake's leaked paperwork unveils a side of King Yella that few have seen. The transcripts capture King Yella having discussions about fellow artists, providing an intimate look into the tangled web of alliances and tensions within the rap game. 600Breezy was one artist who immediately clapped back at King Yella's alleged snitching.

One of the most surprising revelations centers around King Yella's thoughts on Offset, a figure with his own weight in the rap scene. The paperwork showcases Yella's stance on his beef with Offset, emphasizing that while he's not actively seeking confrontation, the uncertainty of what might transpire remains. In an unexpected twist, the leaked documents also confirm Offset's affiliation with the Gangster Disciples (GD), shedding light on the intricate affiliations that often shape the narratives behind the music. Allegedly, he didn't stop at Offset. As HNHH previously reported, he also named Lil Durk and 600 Breezy as gang affiliates too.

Read More: King Yella Responds To Lil Durk Diss: "U A B*TCH"

600Breezy Threatens King Yella

However, now 600Breezy has questions. The ripples from these revelations extend beyond the paperwork itself. In fact, the artist wasted no time firing back at King Yella for his cooperation with law enforcement. Expressing his discontent with what he perceives as a breach of street code, calling him a snitch. 600Breezy issued a direct threat, promising to confront King Yella physically. "When I catch you, I'ma beat TF out of you," 600Breezy said in a video posted to IG. "You suppose to spin the police, you a goofy. And i'll pull up to Vegas, however you wanna do it. Yous a goofy."

As fans and industry insiders dissect the leaked conversations, one thing is abundantly clear—1090 Jake's exposé has ignited a fresh wave of controversy. The repercussions of these revelations linger, leaving the hip-hop world eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this unfolding drama. The blurred lines between the streets and the stage have never been more evident, showcasing the raw and unfiltered nature of the rap game.

Read More: Lil Durk Taps Alicia Keys For “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat” Music Video