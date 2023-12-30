Drake's XXXTENTACION Beef Was Passed Down To 600Breezy, Chicago Rapper Reveals

During a recent interview with No Jumper, 600Breezy revealed some of the pitfalls of hanging around Drake, which include getting involved in his beef. He recalled the Toronto hitmaker beefing with XXXTentacion ahead of his passing, claiming that he truly crossed the line once he disrespected Drake's mother, Sandi Graham. According to him, when he brought her into things, he knew XXX was "tripping."

"It was gonna happen, bro" he began. "I ain't gonna lie. Rest in peace though to him, you feel me but... Drake's my homie though." Adam22 then interjected, noting how up until XXXTentacion, nobody had really come after Drake in that way. "I got to meet his mom multiple times," 600Breezy explained. "That's a sweet, precious lady, bro. Softspoken, like when she comes in the room her aura is amazing. So why is you playing with her, you don't know her."

600Breezy On XXXTENTACION Beef

He continued, revealing at that point he knew it was time to "f*ck [him] up." XXXTentacion isn't the only fellow rapper 600Breezy has had beef with, however. Most recently, he took shots at King Yella, threatening to physically harm the Chicago MC after 1090 Jake leaked his paperwork. The transcripts unveiled various conversations King Yella had with law enforcement officials about other artists. 600Breezy perceived the conversations as alleged "snitching," and clearly didn't take kindly to it whatsoever.

"When I catch you, I'ma beat TF out of you," he warned in a video shared with social media followers. "You suppose to spin the police, you a goofy. And i'll pull up to Vegas, however you wanna do it. Yous a goofy." What do you think of 600Breezy's account of his beef with XXXTentacion? Are you surprised that the rapper disrespecting Drake's mom was the catalyst? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

