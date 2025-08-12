King Yella Collapses During Interview After Drinking Too Much

Recently, King Yella sat down for an interview with Cam Capone News, and was asked about Tory Lanez's prison stabbing. The Chicago rapper claimed he hadn't seen the shocking security footage of the incident. As a result, Capone tried to show it to him, which is when something frightening and unexpected took place.

King Yella had been drinking a bottle of Crown Royal throughout the interview. At this point, it seemed to catch up with him. He took one final sip of the liquor before pounding on his chest and yelling "What the f***," as captured by the outlet on Instagram. He then fell out his of chair onto his back, prompting onlookers to rush over to check on him.

At the time of writing, it remains uncertain exactly what King Yella experienced, but it left social media users concerned. "Gotta take better care of himself," one commenter writes. "Your health is your wealth," another reminds him.

King Yella Passes Out

King Yella hasn't said much about the ordeal publicly, though he did recently take to his Instagram Story to call people out for laughing about it. "YALL THINK EVERYTHING A JOKE I HATE THE INTERNET," he wrote. "YALL BE SO F*QED UP ON MY SOUL."

This isn't the first time King Yella has sparked concerns over his wellbeing, as last year, he went on a lengthy rant about being addicted to cocaine. "Ain't nothing wrong with cocaine," he claimed at the time. "I love cocaine, that sh*t having me blitzed."