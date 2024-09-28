Cardi B Continues To Dismiss Offset Scandal With Another Gorgeous Paris Fashion Week Look

Messika - Paris Fashion Week RTW Spring 2025 - Front Row
Cardi B at Messika RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images)
Cardi B fans also can't believe she had a baby mere weeks ago and still looks this good.

Cardi B is dealing with a social media firestorm right now due to her online spat with her ex husband, Offset. They accused each other of some pretty disrespectful and hurtful behavior, mainly cheating allegations from one side to another. However, any fan of either artist knows that this is far from the first time that they've clashed over these issues. Still, amid it all, the Bronx femcee is not acting bothered in the public eye. She pulled up to the Vivienne Westwood show for Paris Fashion Week this weekend in a colorful graffiti dress and fishnets, and fans can't believe she had a baby just mere weeks ago.

Elsewhere, the hip-hop media world is reacting to the Cardi B and Offset drama, including Melyssa Ford on The Joe Budden Podcast. "I don't believe it," she argued. "Do I believe that there's a possibility that there might have been some text exchanges that might be a little too colorful, and he's made a huge assumption based on the texts? It's quite possible, yes. But do I believe that she actually had sex with another man while she was pregnant? No, I don't believe that for a single, solitary second. And also, I do believe that there is the potential that she allowed him to see those f***ing texts to let him think something as payback for all the bulls**t."

Cardi B's Latest PFW Look

For those curious, the latest update in this saga is a Cardi B pop-off on producer ATL Jacob after he allegedly shaded her. "P***y a** b***h stop playing with me," she tweeted at him. "You a whole man and stop shading me when I don't even know you. I got a n***a for you to square up with tho. If you really got an issue. Send your best b***h."

Meanwhile, Cardi B also engaged in other extracurricular ventures to distract herself (or dismiss) the Offset situation. For example, she partnered with the WWE for an inaugural two-night Summer Slam event for next year. Hopefully the two can hash things out privately and at least lay off each other on social media. It might be notable and important to report on and discuss, but that doesn't make the rift any less ugly.

