Cardi B Pops Off On ATL Jacob After Producer Allegedly Shades Her

He didn't know what was coming.

An easy way to avoid social media warfare is to avoid Cardi B. The rapper is vicious, and she seemingly has the time to pull the card of anybody she thinks is throwing shade. Offset suffered the wrath of his baby mama on September 25. Two days later, it was ATL Jacob's turn. The Atlanta producer posted a few choice lyrics from the Future song "Perkys Callin" on Twitter. Cardi B determined that he meant to throw shade at her, so she proceeded to call the producer out with some vicious comments.

Let's start with the Future lyrics. "Perkys Callin" is on the rapper's 2016 mixtape Purple Reign. It's an absolute heater, for what it's worth, with Southside on the beat. The lyrics that ATL Jacob decided to spotlight make reference to women who get exposed for acting messy in public. "These h*es always getting exposed," Future raps. "Ain't got home trainin." ATL Jacob posted the lyrics in response to a tweet referencing the Cardi B and Offset situation. The tweet in question asked whether there was a double standard in place for cheating on one's spouse. Cardi didn't appreciate what she saw.

Read More: Cardi B Leaks NSFW Text Messages With Offset Amidst IG Meltdown

Cardi B Claims That She Never Cheated On Offset

The rapper decided to quote tweet ATL Jacob and put him on blast. She hurled every name she could think of at the producer, and threatened to have him beaten up. "P**sy a*s b*tch stop playing with me," Cardi posted. "You a whole man and stop shading me when I don't even know you." The rapper then decided to up the ante and assure ATL Jacob that things could get violent if he kept subtweeting. "I got a n**ga for you to square up with tho," she added. "If you really got an issue. Send your best b*tch."

In a somewhat surprising move, Cardi decided to quote tweet her own quote tweet. For those keeping track at home, that's four quote tweets stacked on top of each other. It's a Russian nesting doll of petty at this point. We digress. Cardi B claimed that she was faithful to Offset for the entire seven years they were together. She pointed out that she was never linked to another man when she was married to the Migos rapper. She also asserted that she's a "clean slate b*tch." ATL Jacob's tweet really got under her skin. At least she set the record straight.