Cardi B Stuns At Mugler Paris Fashion Week Show After Explosive Offset Spat

Cardi B hasn't let the drama slow her down.

Cardi B has certainly made no shortage of headlines this week. Many of them revolve around her online spat with her ex, Offset. Yesterday, the "Enough" rapper hopped on Instagram Live to put him on blast. She accused him of threatening to go after her assets because she's moved on from the relationship, and more. He fired back by accusing her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant with their child, and things only escalated from there.

NSFW text messages were exposed, apparent threats were made, and it appears as though the co-parents are on far from good terms. Clearly, however, Cardi B hasn't let all of this drama slow her down in the slightest. Earlier today, she was spotted at the Mugler spring/summer Paris Fashion Week show.

Cardi B Rocks Edgy Black Look At Mugler Paris Fashion Week Show

She stunned in an all-black outfit, complete with a boxy jacket with creative cutouts and a mini skirt, which she complemented with a pair of matching heels and sheer tights. Her geometric hairstyle stole the show, covering both of her eyes and pairing well with the rest of the edgy fit. Fans are glad to see her out and about, particularly as she just welcomed her third child. Her latest sleek look was a dramatic departure from the bright, reflective gold gown she rocked for the Paco Rabanne this week. It was her first public appearance since her youngest daughter's birth.