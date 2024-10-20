Cardi B Reveals Things She Hates About L.A. In Hilarious Rant

Cardi B has sparked a debate.

Cardi B is someone who never shies away from speaking her mind, and her recent rant about Los Angeles was no exception. Earlier this week, she hopped online to explain why she feels bad for people who live there. She had plenty of reasons, which she listed while getting her hair done.

Cardi B began by pointing out how high taxes are in LA, bans on single-use plastics, and a lack of Newport cigarettes. "They don't got no f*ckin' Newports out here, they don't got no Newports," she explained. "Motherf*ckers got me smoking out of a motherf*ckin' iPod... And y'all can't even eat f*ckin' Skittles."

From there, Cardi B turned her attention to LA's 2 a.m. curfew. "Y'all pay so much taxes, the least they could do is extend y'all curfew to 3:30 a.m," she said. "Y'all motherf*ckers gotta go to a f*ckin' house party. Who the f*ck wanna go up a hill drunk as f*ck? That's why y'all be ending up in ditches... I am standing up for y'all." Clearly, Cardi has strong opinions when it comes to Los Angeles, which have sparked a bit of a debate on Twitter/X. While some social media users couldn't agree more, others are calling her out for speaking down on their city.

This isn't the first controversial subject Cardi has spoken her mind about lately, however. Last week, she also hopped online to defend Tyra Banks and her treatment of contestants on the reality series America's Next Top Model. "Challenges that Tyra Banks used to give these b***hes is the s**t that happens in the real f***ing world," she claimed. "The thing about it is that y’all complain about it because the Internet has made y’all soft." What do you think of Cardi B claiming to feel bad for people who live in LA? Do you agree with her or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.