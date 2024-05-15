Childish Gambino Wins "This Is America" Lawsuit After Appeals Court Rejects Claim He Stole The Song

BYCole Blake217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-RIHANNA-DIAMOND-BALL
Childish Gambino/Donald Glover attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Childish Gambino has scored a big legal victory.

Childish Gambino has scored a major legal victory after a federal appeals court rejected Kidd Wes' latest attempt to sue him over "This Is America." The rapper is accusing Gambino of copyright infringement for allegedly plagiarizing his 2016 song, "Made in America." Wes previously lost his initial suit against Gambino in 2023 after failing to copyright the underlying musical composition of his original song.

Regardless, Judge Victor Marrero noted at the time that even if he had the proper copyright, he doesn't feel Glover infringed on his song. “Even if [Kidd Wes] had a copyright registration for the composition … dismissal would be warranted here because the elements of [the] composition purportedly infringed upon are insufficiently original to warrant protection or because they are not substantially similar to the challenged Composition," he said at the time.

Read More: Childish Gambino & His Politically Charged "This Is America" Video Receive Harsh Retrospective Reviews On Its Sixth Anniversary

Childish Gambino Attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Donald Glover attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The legal victory comes after Gambino surprised fans with a new project, last week, in the way of Atavista. The project serves as a reissued version of his fourth studio album, 3.15.20. “ATAVISTA is streaming now,” he wrote on Twitter. “This album is the finished version of 3.15.20, the album i put out 4 years ago. there’s a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song. the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer.” In addition to the album, he'll also be embarking on The New World Tour later this year.

Childish Gambino Stars In Politically Charged "This Is America" Video

Revisit Gambino's politically charged video for "This Is America" above. In recent weeks, the song has been undergoing harsh retrospective reviews on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on Childish Gambino on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Childish Gambino Receives Second Lawsuit As Kidd Wes Continues To Fight Over "This Is America"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
MusicChildish Gambino's "This Is America" Lawsuit Dismissed1.8K
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsMusicChildish Gambino Receives Second Lawsuit As Kidd Wes Continues To Fight Over "This Is America"3.3K
Amazon Prime's "Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith" New York PremiereMusicChildish Gambino To Premiere New Music Sunday Night: Details3.0K
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13MusicJoe Budden Says Drake Would "Smoke" Childish Gambino2.9K