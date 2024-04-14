Childish Gambino To Premiere New Music Sunday Night: Details

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, has confirmed that he'll be debuting new music on Sunday at 11:00 PM, PST on GILGA Radio. Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, he revealed the livestream details and noted that he is in the process of an album rollout. In an announcement post, he wrote: "GILGA Radio tonight @ 11pm pst. Live streamed on Instagram @donaldglover." When one fan asked whether he'd be playing new music, Gambino added: "Of course. It's a rollout dummy."

Fans were stoked about the announcement in Gambino's replies. One user wrote: "WE WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT!!!" Another responded: "I f*cking missed you please please please rap again." Other users joked that he'll be joining in on the massive feud between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rick Ross, and several more artists.

Read More: Childish Gambino Teases New Album, But It's Not What You Expect

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Donald Glover attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The upcoming project will be Gambino's first since 3.15.20 dropped in March over four years ago. He previously confirmed he was working on new music behind the scenes during an interview with Laverne Cox at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. “I’m making music right now,” he said at the time. “I love it. I’m in the studio, I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, like working on little things. But I’m just making it for fun right now.” Check out his latest comments on new music below.

Childish Gambino Announces New Music

The announcement comes after Gambino joined Tyler, the Creator on stage at Coachella on Saturday night. Together, the two performed "Running Out of Time" from Tyler's 2019 album, Igor. Tyler also joked that he used to hate Gambino but went to therapy to figure it out. Be on the lookout for further updates on Childish Gambino on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Donald Glover’s New Look At The Oscars Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

[Via]