Tyler The Creator Stuns At Coachella, Brings Out Childish Gambino & More Guests

The Hawthorne native is nothing short of one of the best live performers working today.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Tyler The Creator continues to show why he's among the best live performers working today, as his Weekend One set at Coachella this Saturday (April 13) was nothing short of incredible. He's wanted to headline the festival for a long time, with his first performance at the event dating back to the heights of his Odd Future era in 2011 and another one taking place amid his blossoming as a more nuanced and mature artist in 2018. We won't spoil the setlist here (just a small performance clip below), but it spanned the entirety of the Hawthorne native's catalog and included tracks that even the most optimistic Golf Wang die-hards could never have predicted they'd hear again. Not only that, but there were many other reasons for why this performance definitely kept fans' attention away from their phones as he had hoped.

First of all, Tyler, The Creator brought out four special guests for the occasion including Charlie Wilson, with whom he played piano and, on top of their performance, additionally covered an old R&B/soul classic for a brief moment that T sampled on one of his biggest hits. A similarly wholesome and gorgeous performance saw Kali Uchis hit the stage, who's been collaborating with him for a long time. Also, fans rejoiced at the sight of A$AP Rocky joining his friend for two of their killer collabs. However, the most surprising guest of the night was Childish Gambino, and to see them dancing together on stage amid a whole lot of rap beef going on elsewhere was a truly meaningful treat. This is especially true considering that Tyler admitted to "hating" Donald Glover back in the day.

Tyler The Creator Performing With Childish Gambino At Coachella

Nevertheless, this was also an amazing night for anyone who appreciates that extra mile that performers go to in order to truly make the most out of their stage and audience. For example, Tyler, The Creator burst out of a trailer in an explosive intro, and was later whisked away by the wind for the final song. On top of his consistently rapped verses, invigorating energy, charisma, and overall captivating performance, these stage set-ups and wiring tricks really set it apart from other shows from not just the Louis Vuitton designer's history, but across Coachella as a whole. Maybe the fandom's coming on a little too strong here, but go check out some of what Twitter's been sharing and try to call it cap.

Meanwhile, what did you think of this headlining set? Are you excited to see what Wolf Haley brings next weekend, and what else might be on the way? Let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Tyler, The Creator, come back to HNHH.

