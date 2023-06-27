The lawsuit regarding Young Thug’s canceled performance at the New York Fairgrounds in 2021 has been dismissed. Promoters of the event filed the lawsuit claiming that the State of New York failed to properly promote and sell tickets to the event, thus causing its cancelation. They alleged “racial animus” towards the relevant parties.

The New York Law Journal explained the lawsuit: “Defendants’ failure to fulfill their contractual obligations was allegedly grounded on racial animus toward plaintiffs, to the race of Young Thug, to the concert, and to the perceived race of the anticipated concertgoers.” U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes of the Northern District of New York granted the State of New York’s request to dismiss the case. They successfully argued that the state, as an entity, counts as a corporation and not a person.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 B.E.T. Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

The New York show isn’t the only Young Thug concert that resulted in a lawsuit. Concert promoter, A-1 Concert Entertainment, sued the rapper for missing a show in Atlanta, GA, in August 2022. They claim that Thug hasn’t sent them back their $150,000 advance. He was unable to attend after his arrest in the YSL RICO case.

“Due to his arrest and the nature of the felony criminal charges against Williams, it was immediately apparent in May 2022 that he would not be able to perform as required in the agreement,” the filing said, as noted by HipHopDX. “To date, A-1 Concert has not received any reimbursement of the $150,000 owed to it.”

As for Thug’s ongoing trial, his lawyer recently filed to have the judge dismiss the case due to the statute of limitations. Whether that move will yield any positive results remains unclear. The tactic comes after Thug dropped his third studio album Business is Business.

