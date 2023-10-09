Drake Gives Sexyy Red The Ultimate Praise Following “For All The Dogs” Feature

Drake has been having an interesting weekend so far. Overall, it has been a successful one given the fact that he just dropped For All The Dogs. The 23-song undertaking is going to be the number-one album in the world come next Monday. However, this may just prove to be a bittersweet moment for Aubrey. The album is quite polarizing and people are a bit underwhelmed by what the megastar put out. With a name like For All The Dogs, fans expected some hard rap tracks. Instead, the majority of the album sees Drizzy getting into his R&B bag.

Despite the negative reactions to the album, there is one song that is almost universally beloved. Of course, we are talking about the cut "Rich Baby Daddy" which features Sexyy Red and SZA. SZA appears earlier on the tracklist with the previously released "Slime You Out." As for Sexyy Red, she has been getting a ton of co-signs from Drake as of late. Consequently, it came as no surprise that she would get a feature on the album. Now that the song has been released, Drizzy continues to give the newcomer her flowers.

Read More: Gordo Discusses Drake’s Process: “He’s A Mad Man”

Drake Shows Love

In the Instagram story reposted above, the Canadian legend thanks Sexyy Red for all that she has done. "Thanks for holding me down and killing sh*t all summer," Drake wrote. "You are the kindest most solid and I luhhhh you." Previously, the artist had added Sexyy Red as the opener to his tour. Furthermore, she is going out on tour as an opening act, and the shows have already sold out. Either way, Sexyy Red is on the rise, and it is good to see someone like Drake taking complete notice of that.

Let us know your thoughts on the track "Rich Baby Daddy," in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed of the biggest stories from the biggest artists.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Shades Joe Budden: “Rushed Conclusions On Best Buy Podcast Mics”