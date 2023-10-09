Gordo Discusses Drake’s Process: “He’s A Mad Man”

Producer Gordo says that Drake's a "mad man" and "doesn't sleep." He spoke about his friendship with the Toronto rapper and his recording process with Complex following the release of For All The Dogs.

When asked about Drake's process for his latest albums, Gordo responded: "He’s a mad man. He's insane. He doesn't sleep. He just works, works, works, works. He'll call me at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. in the morning. I'm like, bro, 'go to bed. You're insane.' So that's what I learned."

Drake At The Billboard Music Awards

US rapper Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

Gordo also discussed how he met Drake. After joking about it coming through the dating app Christian Mingle, he admitted it actually happened at a Lil Wayne concert. "I met this guy so long ago through one of my homies," he said. "It was like a Lil Wayne show. There's a photo out there somewhere of when we first met him. We've always had a lot of mutual friends. So we always stayed connected here and there. And then in 2017 [or] 2016, we started getting closer and closer. Then there was a long time that we didn't talk. But as of recently, we became really close musically. We never talked about music until last year and we've been friends for years. I think that's the coolest part of it, is it was never about music. We were just homies, we have the same brain. We always say that if we were in high school, we would have been best friends."

Gordo, who was formerly known as Carnage, has credits on numerous Drake songs in recent years. For Honestly, Nevermind, he produced "Sticky," while he's credited on "Rich Baby Daddy" and "Gently" off For All The Dogs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Gordo on HotNewHipHop.

