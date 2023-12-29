Eazy The Block Captain Thinks Remy Ma Affair Got Him A Bag In New Alleged Audio Leaks

In this new clip that supposedly features the battle rapper, he allegedly considers being on "Love & Hip Hop" and profiting off this scandal.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
The Ultimate Rap League App Event

The drama between Remy Ma, Papoose, and Eazy The Block Captain just got pretty explosive after a couple of months of silence. For those unaware, battle rap opponent Geech Gotti accused Eazy of being Remy's side man and that she cheated on Papoose with him this summer, which obviously lit a fire under their circles. The Block Captain hasn't fully addressed everything yet, whereas the hip-hop couple denied such claims but remained quite tight-lipped about everything. Overall, it's a pretty scandalous story, especially when played against the backdrop of battle rap's competitive spirit that yanks all your skeletons out the closet.

Moreover, you may be asking what could've made this drama more explosive: an admission, an apology, a confirmed split? Well, instead, new audio leaked courtesy of another rival battle rapper, John John Da Don, in which Eazy The Block Captain allegedly admits to the affair with Remy Ma. "Yo, we was f***ing with each other,” he supposedly says in the snippet, although it's unconfirmed whether it's really him. “She was cheating on [inaudible] such and such, whatever happened […] I should have known, me being in f***ing New York. Me being at Rem jawn, I know I’m f***ing his b***h. I knew this n***a should have been plotting on me because I would have been doing the same thing."

New Alleged Audio Of Eazy The Block Captain Speaking On Remy Ma Drama: Listen

In an Instagram comments section featuring this clip, Eazy The Block Captain called cap on the whole thing and accused John John of editing the audio. However, now we have a new clip to listen to in which he allegedly speaks about "getting a bag" for this whole fiasco. In fact, Eazy (supposedly) considers joining Love & Hip Hop at one point, but that he would've been ready for anything if Remy Ma decided to go back to Papoose. The gist of his thoughts is that everybody was in a win-win scenario here, which is obviously not how a married couple typically sees infidelity.

Meanwhile, Remy wants to enter 2024 on a positive note, so we'll see if this becomes part of that process. Where do you think this year will take this story next? Drop your predictions and theories in the comments section down below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Remy Ma, Papoose, and Eazy The Block Captain.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
