Rick Ross Calls Drake Washed, Claimed OVO Hush Is A Ghostwriter

Ross has been posting about Drake nearly nonstop.

Last month, Kendrick Lamar sparked a beef with two of the biggest voices in hip-hop. He featured on Future & Metro Boomin's song "Like That" and used the opportunity to take down J. Cole and Drake. But that turned out to be just the beginning of people having issues with the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper. In the weeks since he's found himself taking shots from Rick Ross and Metro Boomin. Some fans even thought The Weeknd and Future could have been trying to hit him with more subtle criticisms.

But there's absolutely no question that Ross wants beef. He's come for Drake directly multiple times over the weekend and throughout the week. The original claim he tried to make over and over again is that Drake allegedly had a nose job done. Ross released an entire diss track hitting back at Drake called "Champagne Problems" earlier this week. But he isn't done yet. Ross returned to Instagram with another story post about Drake, this time making an entirely different claim. He shared a pictures of the rapper with OVO Hush. Ross claimed both that Hush works as a ghost writer and also that Drake is "washed." Check out the post he made below.

Rick Ross Continues Coming For Drake

In the comments, fans mostly aren't even reacting to Ross' claims. Instead, they're blown away by just how much he's been posting about Drake. "Find you someone who thinks about you as much as Ross thinks about Drake" one of the top comments on the post reads. Others pointed out that Ross has a history of hyping up Drake that looks a little awkward now, much like Metro Boomin. "Didn’t he say him drake are the top 2 percentile of writers. Now he got ghost writers 😂 make it make sense" another comment reads.

What do you think of Rick Ross' new claim that Drake has continued using ghostwriters and is "washed?" Do you think Drake should respond to what Ross is saying or just leave it and focus on other beefs? Let us know in the comment section below.

